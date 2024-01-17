Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK) Major Shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc Purchases 469,563 Shares

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 469,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.40 per share, for a total transaction of $14,274,715.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 21,767,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,747,108.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
- On Tuesday, January 16th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 543,977 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.43 per share, for a total transaction of $16,553,220.11.
LLYVK traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.72. 175,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,296. Liberty Live Group has a 1-year low of $29.63 and a 1-year high of $39.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.56.
Liberty Live Group operates as a live entertainment company. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
