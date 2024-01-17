Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNEGY) Trading 2.3% Higher

Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNEGY – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $42.50 and last traded at $42.50. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.55.
Lundin Energy AB (publ) Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.50.
Lundin Energy AB (publ) Company Profile
Lundin Energy AB (publ), an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in Norway. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved plus probable oil and gas reserves of 639.1 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe); and proved plus probable plus possible oil and gas reserves of 799.4 MMboe.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Lundin Energy AB (publ)
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- Will airline stocks recover? What is the outlook?
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- Oil is in contango for the first time since 2021: Best oil stocks
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- MAX 9 may not affect Boeing’s earnings; should you buy the dip?
Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Energy AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Energy AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.