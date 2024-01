Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNEGY) Trading 2.3% Higher

Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNEGY – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $42.50 and last traded at $42.50. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.55.

Lundin Energy AB (publ) Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.50.

Lundin Energy AB (publ) Company Profile

Lundin Energy AB (publ), an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in Norway. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved plus probable oil and gas reserves of 639.1 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe); and proved plus probable plus possible oil and gas reserves of 799.4 MMboe.

