MDA (TSE:MDA) Trading Up 0.6%

MDA Ltd. (TSE:MDA – Get Free Report) was up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$11.22 and last traded at C$11.20. Approximately 292,009 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 129% from the average daily volume of 127,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MDA shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on MDA from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on MDA from C$11.00 to C$12.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on MDA from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MDA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$13.29.

Get MDA alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MDA

MDA Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$11.43 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11 and a beta of 0.05.

MDA (TSE:MDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$204.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$192.20 million. MDA had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 5.59%. Equities analysts predict that MDA Ltd. will post 0.5022302 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MDA news, Director John Carter Risley sold 21,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.60, for a total transaction of C$247,080.00. Company insiders own 13.21% of the company’s stock.

About MDA

(Get Free Report)

MDA Ltd. designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems and components, and intelligence systems in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers geointelligence solutions that use satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and maritime surveillance; owns and operates commercial data distribution for its satellite RADARSAT-2; and acts as a distributor for other third party missions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MDA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.