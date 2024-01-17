MetisDAO (METIS) 1-Day Volume Hits $48.52 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for about $104.28 or 0.00244598 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 9.4% higher against the dollar. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $476.92 million and approximately $48.52 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MetisDAO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005358 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00018659 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00012574 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,597.67 or 0.99920192 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00011630 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004680 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

MetisDAO is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,420,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,573,674 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,420,000 with 4,573,673.52425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 118.052159 USD and is down -1.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 165 active market(s) with $30,449,708.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.