My DeFi Pet (DPET) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.66 Million

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. One My DeFi Pet token can now be bought for $0.0409 or 0.00000096 BTC on major exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $1.66 million and $516,641.66 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002719 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000052 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000597 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00022796 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00005560 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet (DPET) is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,617,680 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

