NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) and Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Head to Head Comparison

NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF – Get Free Report) and Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares NEXT and Abercrombie & Fitch’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NEXT N/A N/A N/A Abercrombie & Fitch 5.16% 27.95% 7.83%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.2% of NEXT shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Abercrombie & Fitch shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NEXT N/A N/A N/A $3.87 27.50 Abercrombie & Fitch $3.70 billion 1.36 $2.82 million $4.00 24.86

Abercrombie & Fitch has higher revenue and earnings than NEXT. Abercrombie & Fitch is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NEXT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for NEXT and Abercrombie & Fitch, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NEXT 0 3 2 0 2.40 Abercrombie & Fitch 0 4 2 0 2.33

Abercrombie & Fitch has a consensus price target of $69.43, indicating a potential downside of 30.19%. Given Abercrombie & Fitch’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Abercrombie & Fitch is more favorable than NEXT.

Summary

Abercrombie & Fitch beats NEXT on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NEXT

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, beauty, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail; NEXT Online; NEXT Finance; Total Platform; Joules; Property Management; and International Retail, Sourcing, and other segments. It operates through retail stores, online retail platform, and franchise stores. The company also offers consumer credit; NEXT branded products; and women's, men's, children's, homeware, and beauty products under the LABEL brand, and other third-party brands. In addition, it provides property management services, including holding and lease of properties. The company was formerly known as J Hepworth & Son and changed its name to NEXT plc in 1986. NEXT plc was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Enderby, the United Kingdom.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co., through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands. The company sells products through its stores; various wholesale, franchise, and licensing arrangements; and e-commerce platforms. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in New Albany, Ohio.

