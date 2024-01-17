PowerHouse Energy Group (LON:PHE) Shares Down 1.4%

PowerHouse Energy Group Plc (LON:PHE – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.35 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.36 ($0.00). Approximately 2,787,871 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 3,838,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.37 ($0.00).

PowerHouse Energy Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 14.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.45. The firm has a market cap of £15.01 million, a PE ratio of -36.00 and a beta of 2.07.

PowerHouse Energy Group Company Profile

PowerHouse Energy Group Plc designs non-recyclable waste regeneration facilities to produce electricity, heat, and gases comprising hydrogen and methane in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers Distributed Modular Generation for the advanced thermal treatment of waste streams and converting them to a synthesis gas.

