Premier Asset Management Group (LON:PAM) Shares Up 1.4%

Shares of Premier Asset Management Group PLC (LON:PAM – Get Free Report) rose 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 185 ($2.35) and last traded at GBX 183.50 ($2.33). Approximately 22,811 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 148,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 181 ($2.30).
Premier Asset Management Group Stock Up 1.4 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 183.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 183.50. The firm has a market cap of £194.14 million and a P/E ratio of 16.38.
Premier Asset Management Group Company Profile
Premier Asset Management Group PLC is a retail asset management group with a focus on delivering investment outcomes for investors through relevant products and active management across its range of investment strategies, which include multi-asset, equity and absolute return funds. The Company offers a range of investment types, including mutual funds, closed-ended investment companies and a portfolio management service.
