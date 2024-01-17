Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) Shares Down 3.4%

Shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PRBZF – Get Free Report) fell 3.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $68.16 and last traded at $68.77. 1,095 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.21.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Premium Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.
Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products.
