ProShares Ultra Gold Miners (NYSEARCA:GDXX) Trading 5.8% Higher

ProShares Ultra Gold Miners (NYSEARCA:GDXX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $55.46 and last traded at $54.16. 19,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 114% from the average session volume of 9,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.19.
ProShares Ultra Gold Miners Price Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.16.
