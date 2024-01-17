SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) Shares Down 2%

SGL Carbon SE (ETR:SGL – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €5.98 ($6.57) and last traded at €5.98 ($6.57). Approximately 313,088 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 248,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at €6.10 ($6.70).

The company has a market cap of $730.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €6.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of €6.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.88, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.96.

SGL Carbon SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells special graphite, carbon fibers, and composite products in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Graphite Solutions, Process Technology, Carbon Fibers, and Composite Solutions.

