Short Interest in Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Declines By 18.2%

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,100 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the December 15th total of 99,100 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Armata Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 287,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 73,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Armata Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Armata Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors own 3.28% of the company’s stock.
Armata Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of ARMP traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,917. The company has a market capitalization of $131.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.91. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $5.26.
Armata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections worldwide. It develops its products using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company's product candidates include AP-SA02 for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia; AP-PA02 for Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and AP-PA03 for the treatment of pneumonia.
