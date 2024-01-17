Short Interest in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Declines By 18.1%

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a drop of 18.1% from the December 15th total of 1,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 233,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lowered shares of Century Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Century Communities in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of CCS stock traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $85.38. The company had a trading volume of 130,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,332. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.51 and a 200-day moving average of $73.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Century Communities has a 12 month low of $55.85 and a 12 month high of $92.14.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $889.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.87 million. Century Communities had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 11.55%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Century Communities will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.96%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCS. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Century Communities during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Century Communities during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 77.4% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Century Communities by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,743 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Century Communities by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,978 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

