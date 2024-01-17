Short Interest in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Declines By 17.2%

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,900,000 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the December 15th total of 11,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

F.N.B. Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE FNB traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $12.96. 1,521,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,809,325. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. F.N.B. has a 52-week low of $10.09 and a 52-week high of $14.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.06.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $408.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.76 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 26.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Research analysts predict that F.N.B. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On F.N.B.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 30.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in F.N.B. in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in F.N.B. in the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on FNB shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on F.N.B. from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com cut F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on F.N.B. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

