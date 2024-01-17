Short Interest in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) Decreases By 18.4%

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the December 15th total of 44,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Revisor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $936,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 7,031 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 206,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 84,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 23,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 8,585 shares during the period.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund alerts:

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DFP traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.20. 34,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,236. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $15.45 and a 52 week high of $21.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.28.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.104 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

