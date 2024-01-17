Siacoin (SC) Price Tops $0.0109

Siacoin (SC) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 17th. Siacoin has a total market cap of $610.32 million and $15.04 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0109 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Siacoin has traded up 28.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Siacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,694.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.27 or 0.00162258 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $242.92 or 0.00568974 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00009385 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.36 or 0.00059408 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.84 or 0.00379074 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.12 or 0.00185559 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Siacoin Coin Profile

Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 56,222,775,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,198,683,077 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Siacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Siacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.