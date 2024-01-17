Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Trading Down 3.4%

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.14 and last traded at $7.14. 320 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 1,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.39.

Standard Chartered Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.63.

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter. Standard Chartered had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 6.65%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Standard Chartered PLC will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

Read More

