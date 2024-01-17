Status 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $32.54 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. During the last seven days, Status has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Status token can currently be bought for $0.0417 or 0.00000098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a total market cap of $161.65 million and $32.54 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005424 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00018611 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00012874 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,698.14 or 1.00137363 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00011628 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.41 or 0.00244872 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004680 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000671 BTC.

About Status

Status is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,872,894,924 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Status is status.im.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,869,616,220.159278 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.04038085 USD and is down -0.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 133 active market(s) with $14,152,432.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars.

