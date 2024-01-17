Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) Trading Up 1.6%

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX – Get Free Report) was up 1.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €52.40 ($57.58) and last traded at €52.25 ($57.42). Approximately 44,870 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 132,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at €51.45 ($56.54).

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €52.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €46.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 443.64, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.28.

About Ströer SE & Co. KGaA

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital & Dialog Media, and Data As A Service (DaaS) & E-Commerce. It offers various outdoor advertising media services, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

