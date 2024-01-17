Webco Industries (OTCMKTS:WEBC) Trading Up 0.6%

Webco Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WEBC – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $171.00 and last traded at $171.00. Approximately 250 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2,375% from the average daily volume of 10 shares. The stock had previously closed at $170.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $138.51 million, a P/E ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $169.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.74.

Webco Industries (OTCMKTS:WEBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The industrial products company reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $157.84 million during the quarter.

About Webco Industries

Webco Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes carbon steel, stainless steel, and other metal tubular products. The company offers cold drawn welded and seamless tubing products for use in air cooler and heater, boiler tube, coiled tubing, steam surface condenser, feed water heater, heat exchanger, instrumentation tubing, mechanical tube, welded pipe, pressure tubing, and specialty stainless tubing, as well as original equipment manufacturer applications.

