WisdomTree International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DWM) Trading Down 0.9%

WisdomTree International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DWM – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $50.72 and last traded at $50.94. Approximately 12,741 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 21,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.42.

The company has a market capitalization of $590.90 million, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.07 and a 200 day moving average of $49.91.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree International Equity Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund in the second quarter worth $13,570,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,356,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,794,000 after buying an additional 179,593 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 269.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 146,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,303,000 after buying an additional 107,095 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree International Equity Fund during the second quarter valued at $3,203,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 77.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 127,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after buying an additional 55,764 shares during the period.

WisdomTree International Equity Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree International Equity Fund (DWM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree International Equity index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of dividend-paying companies in developed markets excluding Canada and the US. DWM was launched on Jun 16, 2006 and is managed by WisdomTree.

