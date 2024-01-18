ABCMETA (META) Tops One Day Volume of $20.06

ABCMETA (META) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 18th. One ABCMETA token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ABCMETA has a total market cap of $837,484.75 and approximately $20.06 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ABCMETA has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ABCMETA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005305 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00018716 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00014417 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,195.08 or 1.00112707 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00011487 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $93.01 or 0.00226041 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004844 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000661 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

META is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000841 USD and is down -0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $8.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ABCMETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABCMETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.