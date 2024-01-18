AMB Financial (OTCMKTS:AMFC) Shares Up 12%

AMB Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMFC – Get Free Report) shares shot up 12% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.50 and last traded at $20.50. 273 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 432% from the average session volume of 51 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.31.

AMB Financial Stock Up 2.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.54.

AMB Financial Company Profile

AMB Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for American Community Bank of Indiana that provides financial services to customers primarily located within northwest Indiana. It provides savings, checking, individual retirement, and money market deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit.

