AMB Financial (OTCMKTS:AMFC) Shares Up 12%

AMB Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMFC – Get Free Report) shares shot up 12% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.50 and last traded at $20.50. 273 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 432% from the average session volume of 51 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.31.
AMB Financial Stock Up 2.4 %
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.54.
AMB Financial Company Profile
AMB Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for American Community Bank of Indiana that provides financial services to customers primarily located within northwest Indiana. It provides savings, checking, individual retirement, and money market deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AMB Financial
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence
- Consumer staples vs. consumer discretionary
- How to Start Investing in Penny Stocks
- What does consumer price index measure?
- How to Invest in Virtual Reality
- Rio Tinto and BHP stock: Can mining giants unearth profit growth?
Receive News & Ratings for AMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.