Analysts’ Upgrades for January 18th (AAPL, ADI, BOX, CMRE, CWST, EKSO, EVO, FMCC, FNMA, GRAB)

Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, January 18th:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $225.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $208.00.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating. Wolfe Research currently has $225.00 target price on the stock.

BOX (NYSE:BOX)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an underperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have $1.25 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $1.00.

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an underperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have $1.25 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $1.00.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $3.80 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $3.60.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $105.00 price target on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $471.00 price target on the stock.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $255.00 target price on the stock.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $45.00 price target on the stock.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. Piper Sandler currently has $61.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $41.00.

Unilever (NYSE:UL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

