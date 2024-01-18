Analysts’ Upgrades for January 18th (AAPL, ADI, BOX, CMRE, CWST, EKSO, EVO, FMCC, FNMA, GRAB)

Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, January 18th:
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $225.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $208.00.
Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating. Wolfe Research currently has $225.00 target price on the stock.
Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.
Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an underperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have $1.25 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $1.00.
Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an underperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have $1.25 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $1.00.
Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $3.80 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $3.60.
Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $105.00 price target on the stock.
Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $471.00 price target on the stock.
National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $255.00 target price on the stock.
Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $45.00 price target on the stock.
Primerica (NYSE:PRI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. Piper Sandler currently has $61.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $41.00.
Unilever (NYSE:UL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
US Foods (NYSE:USFD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Ventas (NYSE:VTR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
