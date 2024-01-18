Apollo Currency (APL) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $107.63

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. Apollo Currency has a total market capitalization of $935,160.33 and approximately $107.63 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Apollo Currency has traded down 9.1% against the dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Apollo Currency alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00080519 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00026826 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00023185 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00007298 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00006452 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001477 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Apollo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.