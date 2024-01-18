Appulse (CVE:APL) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Appulse Co. (CVE:APL – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.35. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 10,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

Appulse Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.63, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Appulse Company Profile

Appulse Corporation, through its subsidiaries, sells new and refurbished centrifuge machines and parts in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company is also involved in the rental of centrifuge equipment; provision of maintenance services, and consulting and design advisory services to industries, as well as machining services for equipment repairs; and manufacture of parts using machining and milling equipment.

