Asia Dragon (LON:DGN) Trading Down 1.5%

Asia Dragon (LON:DGN – Get Free Report) dropped 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 333 ($4.24) and last traded at GBX 333 ($4.24). Approximately 125,735 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 199,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 338 ($4.30).

Asia Dragon Trading Up 1.5 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 344.26 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 351.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.00. The stock has a market cap of £372.14 million, a PE ratio of -724.44 and a beta of 0.51.

Get Asia Dragon alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Asia Dragon news, insider Susan Sternglass Noble purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 336 ($4.28) per share, with a total value of £50,400 ($64,130.30). Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Asia Dragon

Edinburgh Dragon Trust Plc is closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region, excluding Japan and Australasia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Asia Dragon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asia Dragon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.