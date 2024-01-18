ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Hits New 52-Week High at $543.76

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $543.76 and last traded at $541.53, with a volume of 2802 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $506.23.

Separately, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of ASM International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $378.00.

The stock has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $501.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $461.53.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $677.26 million during the quarter. ASM International had a net margin of 32.86% and a return on equity of 20.56%. As a group, analysts expect that ASM International NV will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its products include wafer processing deposition systems for single-wafer atomic layer deposition, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition, epitaxy, silicon carbide, vertical furnace systems, and low pressure chemical vapor deposition and diffusion products, as well as provides spare parts and support services.

