Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.72

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of 0.72 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 25th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%.

Assurant has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 20 years. Assurant has a dividend payout ratio of 17.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Assurant to earn $15.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.9%.

Assurant Stock Performance

NYSE AIZ traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $166.58. 248,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,489. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $165.92 and its 200-day moving average is $149.70. Assurant has a 1 year low of $104.49 and a 1 year high of $173.60.

Insider Activity at Assurant

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $1.81. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Assurant will post 14.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.72, for a total value of $136,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $747,990.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.72, for a total transaction of $136,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,990.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jay Rosenblum sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total value of $324,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,064.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Assurant

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AIZ. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Assurant by 11.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Assurant in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Assurant by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 17.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Assurant by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on AIZ shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Assurant from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Assurant in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Assurant from $166.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Assurant from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.80.

Assurant announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, leased and financed solutions, and other related services.

See Also

