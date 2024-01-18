ATB Capital Trims Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) Target Price to C$8.50

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at ATB Capital from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.92% from the company’s current price.
CJ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cardinal Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th.
Cardinal Energy Price Performance
Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.02). Cardinal Energy had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 40.42%. The business had revenue of C$169.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$165.70 million. As a group, analysts predict that Cardinal Energy will post 0.645 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at Cardinal Energy
In related news, Director John Albert Brussa purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$6.70 per share, with a total value of C$134,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 44,000 shares of company stock worth $286,660. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Cardinal Energy Company Profile
Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cardinal Energy
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks
- Consumer staples vs. consumer discretionary
- What is a Dividend King?
- What does consumer price index measure?
- What is a Non-Fungible Token (NFT)? Definition and How it Works
- Rio Tinto and BHP stock: Can mining giants unearth profit growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.