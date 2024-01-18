ATB Capital Trims Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) Target Price to C$8.50

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at ATB Capital from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.92% from the company’s current price.

CJ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cardinal Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th.

Cardinal Energy stock traded down C$0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$6.30. The stock had a trading volume of 371,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,419. Cardinal Energy has a 1-year low of C$5.75 and a 1-year high of C$7.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$995.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08, a PEG ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$6.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.02). Cardinal Energy had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 40.42%. The business had revenue of C$169.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$165.70 million. As a group, analysts predict that Cardinal Energy will post 0.645 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Albert Brussa purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$6.70 per share, with a total value of C$134,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 44,000 shares of company stock worth $286,660. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

