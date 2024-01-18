Avitas Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the second quarter worth about $30,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Tower stock traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $203.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,126,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,873,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $94.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $207.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.52. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $154.58 and a 12 month high of $235.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 444.45%.

Several research analysts recently commented on AMT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Scotiabank began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.85.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

