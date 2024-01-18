Avitas Wealth Management LLC Has $2.60 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,093 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Adobe by 98,757.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 491,290,538 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $240,236,160,000 after purchasing an additional 490,793,569 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Adobe by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,862,098 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,223,377,000 after purchasing an additional 229,776 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Adobe by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,299,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,861 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,762,185 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,762,147,000 after purchasing an additional 301,062 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,757,029,000. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADBE. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $680.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. DA Davidson raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, KGI Securities raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $613.14.

Adobe Stock Performance

ADBE stock traded down $10.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $585.79. 1,381,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,171,400. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $600.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $554.38. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $318.60 and a 12 month high of $633.89.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.78 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total transaction of $3,487,225.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,456.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total transaction of $3,487,225.23. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,456.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,585.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,553 shares of company stock worth $25,774,149 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

