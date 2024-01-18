Avitas Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,219 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,948 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $4,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CI. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 2,123 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 10,877 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,604,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 933 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CI stock traded down $5.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $303.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,123,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,675,882. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $240.50 and a 12 month high of $319.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $291.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $290.36.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $49.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.14 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $330.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $335.00 to $341.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $327.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.81.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

