Avitas Wealth Management LLC Sells 185 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Welltower by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the second quarter valued at $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 117.8% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Welltower in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WELL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wedbush started coverage on Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.08.

Welltower Stock Performance

Welltower stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $88.50. The stock had a trading volume of 945,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,906,980. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.18 and a 52-week high of $93.42. The company has a market capitalization of $48.98 billion, a PE ratio of 186.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.65). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 508.33%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

