Axie Infinity (AXS) Tops One Day Volume of $68.55 Million

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 18th. In the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $1.05 billion and approximately $68.55 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for about $7.71 or 0.00018751 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005294 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00014372 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,135.77 or 1.00036652 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00011447 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.14 or 0.00226507 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004829 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

AXS is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,691,076 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

