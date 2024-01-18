Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG Acquires New Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,770,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,875,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,609,000 after acquiring an additional 28,920 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 119,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 13,069 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 95,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,648,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 420,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after acquiring an additional 16,134 shares in the last quarter. 43.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TEVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. HSBC initiated coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.43.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TEVA traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.96. 3,627,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,580,656. The stock has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.59, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.49. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a twelve month low of $7.09 and a twelve month high of $11.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 29.91% and a negative net margin of 14.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.