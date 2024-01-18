Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG Buys 2,330 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $10,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Texas Instruments by 100,025.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,297,017,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $233,489,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,722,587 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Texas Instruments by 171.4% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,061,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,071,479,000 after acquiring an additional 10,775,119 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,548,365,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 60,024.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,363,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,381,785,000 after acquiring an additional 8,349,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Texas Instruments by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,735,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,434,572,000 after acquiring an additional 5,191,426 shares during the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on TXN. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $181.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $156.00 to $138.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.30.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 1.6 %

TXN traded up $2.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $165.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,337,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,890,139. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $160.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $149.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.48 and a one year high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

