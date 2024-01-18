Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG Has $3.52 Million Stock Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lowered its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $3,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 5,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 122.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 58,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,132,000 after purchasing an additional 32,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVB. TheStreet lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $197.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.07.

AvalonBay Communities Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of AVB stock traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $176.70. 413,628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 853,634. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.08. The stock has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.95. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.07 and a 12 month high of $198.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 100.46%.

About AvalonBay Communities

(Free Report)

As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 296 apartment communities containing 89,240 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 17 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.