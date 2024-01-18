Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG Has $7.22 Million Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lessened its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,172 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $7,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,184,000. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 45,781 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 52,284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $588,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $84.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,766,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,797,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.53. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.76 and a fifty-two week high of $87.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.89. The company has a market cap of $92.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 1.28.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 42.47% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $602,110.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,689.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Micron Technology news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $602,110.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,689.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $462,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,989,248.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 263,110 shares of company stock worth $20,860,062 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $71.50 to $74.75 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.32.

View Our Latest Research Report on MU

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.