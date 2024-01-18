Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG Increases Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 446,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,543 shares during the period. Zoetis accounts for 2.7% of Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $77,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 439.3% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Stock Performance

ZTS traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $189.70. 947,661 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,599,845. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $187.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.03 and a 52-week high of $201.92.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.22% and a net margin of 27.24%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 30.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ZTS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.78.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zoetis

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total value of $2,298,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at $10,052,116.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total value of $2,298,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,052,116.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,883,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,423 shares of company stock worth $2,962,716. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.