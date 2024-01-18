Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG Raises Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,322 shares during the quarter. Cintas accounts for approximately 2.2% of Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG owned 0.13% of Cintas worth $62,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Randolph Co Inc raised its stake in Cintas by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 69,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,463,000 after acquiring an additional 27,293 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in Cintas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,522,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Cintas by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Cintas by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 332,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,813,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 190,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,554,000 after buying an additional 15,587 shares in the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $587.24. 86,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,835. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $423.06 and a 12-month high of $607.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $568.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $523.95. The firm has a market cap of $59.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.28.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.12. Cintas had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

CTAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $580.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cintas from $550.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $625.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $524.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $559.50.

In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total transaction of $5,834,198.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,522,608.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

