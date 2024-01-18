Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG Reduces Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG cut its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $19,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Moody’s by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its position in Moody’s by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 10,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Moody’s by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Moody’s by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 203,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,316,000 after purchasing an additional 10,442 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Moody’s

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total transaction of $779,610.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,322,993.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total transaction of $779,610.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,322,993.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 2,754 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.38, for a total value of $931,898.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,038.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,812 shares of company stock worth $4,776,114 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCO shares. StockNews.com raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Moody’s from $344.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $365.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Moody’s from $366.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $381.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.75.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCO stock traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $379.59. The company had a trading volume of 189,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,297. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $373.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $347.42. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $278.23 and a 52-week high of $396.91. The stock has a market cap of $69.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.38, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.27% and a net margin of 26.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.47%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Stories

