Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

Bar Harbor Bankshares has increased its dividend by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a dividend payout ratio of 38.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bar Harbor Bankshares to earn $2.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.7%.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN BHB traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $27.20. The company had a trading volume of 24,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,131. The company has a market capitalization of $412.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.76. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $19.55 and a fifty-two week high of $32.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bar Harbor Bankshares ( NYSEAMERICAN:BHB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $53.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. 53.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bar Harbor Bankshares

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides banking and nonbanking products and services primarily to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

