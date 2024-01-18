Beldex (BDX) Trading 1.5% Lower Over Last Week

Beldex (BDX) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. In the last week, Beldex has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. One Beldex coin can now be bought for about $0.0442 or 0.00000107 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beldex has a market capitalization of $274.10 million and approximately $2.52 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,464.40 or 0.05962643 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001226 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.49 or 0.00081030 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00027921 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00015377 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00023501 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00007385 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000182 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000199 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000435 BTC.
Beldex Coin Profile
Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,923,477,334 coins and its circulating supply is 6,196,417,328 coins. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com.
Buying and Selling Beldex
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.
