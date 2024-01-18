Beldex (BDX) Trading 1.5% Lower Over Last Week

Beldex (BDX) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. In the last week, Beldex has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. One Beldex coin can now be bought for about $0.0442 or 0.00000107 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beldex has a market capitalization of $274.10 million and approximately $2.52 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Beldex alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,464.40 or 0.05962643 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001226 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.49 or 0.00081030 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00027921 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00015377 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00023501 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00007385 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,923,477,334 coins and its circulating supply is 6,196,417,328 coins. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.