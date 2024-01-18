Belrium Trading Down 0% Over Last 7 Days (BEL)

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. During the last seven days, Belrium has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. Belrium has a total market capitalization of $6,892.19 billion and $5.20 worth of Belrium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Belrium token can currently be purchased for about $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001677 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001416 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000890 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Belrium Token Profile

Belrium uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 17th, 2018. Belrium’s total supply is 22,742,000 tokens. Belrium’s official Twitter account is @belrium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Belrium is www.belrium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELRIUM is a KYC Based Blockchain based on the fusion of two blockchains working independently.

BELRIUM Blockchain is a public blockchain that anyone in the world can read, send transactions and expect to see them included if they are valid.

KYC Blockchain is a fully private blockchain where write permissions are kept centralized with the organisation. Read permissions will be public via REST-based API.

Belrium Token Trading

