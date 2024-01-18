Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Downgraded to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity Group

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$6.00 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of C$9.00. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. CIBC reduced their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$8.00 to C$6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. ATB Capital dropped their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TD Securities dropped their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares lowered Birchcliff Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$9.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$8.10.

Birchcliff Energy Trading Down 9.9 %

Shares of TSE BIR traded down C$0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$5.17. 5,056,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,065,088. Birchcliff Energy has a 1 year low of C$4.95 and a 1 year high of C$9.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$6.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.33.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.06. Birchcliff Energy had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of C$177.13 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.6748058 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

