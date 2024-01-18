Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Price Target Cut to C$5.00

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential downside of 3.29% from the stock’s previous close.

BIR has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. National Bankshares lowered shares of Birchcliff Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$9.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$8.00 to C$6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ATB Capital cut their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$8.10.

TSE:BIR traded down C$0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$5.17. The stock had a trading volume of 5,056,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,065,088. Birchcliff Energy has a 1-year low of C$4.95 and a 1-year high of C$9.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.56, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.95.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06. Birchcliff Energy had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 3.62%. The business had revenue of C$177.13 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.6748058 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

