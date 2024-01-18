Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Trading 0.5% Higher This Week

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $910,556.88 and $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded up 0.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00055248 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00054014 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00020223 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000593 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

