Bitcoin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $26.56 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $804.17 billion and $26.56 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $41,024.34 on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $234.81 or 0.00572369 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.58 or 0.00179355 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00022876 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000298 BTC.
Bitcoin Coin Profile
BTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,602,162 coins. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Gemini or Changelly.
