BITICA COIN Price Up 80.6% Over Last Week (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 45.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 18th. BITICA COIN has a market cap of $339,042.33 and approximately $210,842.98 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BITICA COIN coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BITICA COIN has traded up 80.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BITICA COIN alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005305 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00018716 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00014417 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,195.08 or 1.00112707 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00011487 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $93.01 or 0.00226041 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004844 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000661 BTC.

BITICA COIN Profile

BITICA COIN is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,053,041,734 coins. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.00001293 USD and is up 15.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $126,407.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITICA COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BITICA COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BITICA COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITICA COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.